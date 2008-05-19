MyNetworkTV Sets Oct. Premiere for WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will make its MyNetworkTV debut Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. in the same Friday-night time slot it occupied for two seasons on The CW.

And to prime wrestling fans, MyNetworkTV scheduled a one-time-only presentation of pay-per-view staple WrestleMania Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

WWE and The CW announced that they were parting ways earlier this year as it became clear that the male-targeted SmackDown no longer fit with The CW's stable of female-centric shows including Gossip Girl and America's Next Top Model.

Before going to the newly formed CW two years ago, SmackDown aired on UPN.