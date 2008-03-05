MyNetworkTV Scores with Jail
Could Jailbe MyNetworkTV's breakout show?
The netlet said its Tuesday-night airing of reality show Jail -- back-to-back episodes from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. -- produced its second-highest ratings in the 18-49 demo ever. The show averaged a 0.9 rating. Last week, Jail accounted for the network's third-best-ever 18-49 rating, a 0.8.
Jail, from Cops creator John Langley, follows inmates from booking through their initial months behind bars.
