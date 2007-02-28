MyNetworkTV Presents Special on Anna Nicole Smith

MyNetworkTV, in desperate need of attention-worthy programming, has jumped on the Anna Nicole Smith bandwagon with the mini-network’s first-ever special.

Initially titled As Anna’s World Turns, MNT announced later in the day Wednesday that the title had been changed to Anna Nicole Smith: A Centerfold Exposed.

An MNT spokeswoman says the netlet wanted to let affiliations know the name byWednesday morning, but MNT executives had a change of heart several hours later.

The one-hour bio special tracing Smith’s life and death will be presented on MyNetworkTV at 9 p.m. March 7.

Hosted by Access Hollywood's Tony Potts, and produced by Access Entertainment News Prods., the program will also take a close look at some of the key players in the drama playing out now in the courts. They include Howard K. Stern and Larry Birkhead, who are both battling for custody of Smith’s 5-month-old daughter, Dannielynn.

The move represents the latest move by recently named MNT President Greg Meidel to turn around the fortunes of the struggling netlet.

Meidel will unveil a new programming schedule March 8 (B&C, Feb. 1) that includes a new fight league series, the only regularly scheduled movies on network television and reducing telenovela nights from six to two.