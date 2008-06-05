MyNetworkTV Prepares To Rock out

MyNetworkTV has slated Wednesdays at 8:30 for new comedy/reality series The Tony Rock Project (Langley and C To The B Productions).

The show, targeted for a fall 2008 launch, features Rock, brother of comedian Chris Rock, combining street interviews and hidden-camera segments to comment on the passing parade of prejudices and hang-ups.

It will serve as a lead-out to Flavor Flav comedy Under One Roof , which airs at 8 on Wednesday and is co-produced by C to the B Productions.

Tony Rock will occupy the slot currently held by In Living Color.