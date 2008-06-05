MyNetworkTV Prepares To Rock out
MyNetworkTV has slated Wednesdays at 8:30 for new comedy/reality series The Tony Rock Project (Langley and C To The B Productions).
The show, targeted for a fall 2008 launch, features Rock, brother of comedian Chris Rock, combining street interviews and hidden-camera segments to comment on the passing parade of prejudices and hang-ups.
It will serve as a lead-out to Flavor Flav comedy Under One Roof , which airs at 8 on Wednesday and is co-produced by C to the B Productions.
Tony Rock will occupy the slot currently held by In Living Color.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.