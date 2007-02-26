MyNetworkTV Plans an Elton John Musical Special

MyNetworkTV will air a two-hour Elton John musical special on April 5 as it continues to diversify its lineup and move away from its original all-televnovela slate.

Happy Birthday Elton will air as a two-hour special featuring footage from a March 25 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden as the singer celebrated his 60th birthday.

The special will be produced by HST Management and Whizz Kid Entertainment. It will be directed by David Mallet and produced by Malcolm Gerrie, Paul Morphos and Lisa Chapman.

The fledgling network, which recently named well-respected industry veteran Greg Meidel as president, is launching a new schedule March 8 that will consist of less telenovelas in a lineup featuring mixed martial arts and movies.

