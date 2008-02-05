MyNetworkTV Gets a Taste of Flavor Flav
MyNetworkTV licensed 13 episodes of new Flavor Flav scripted comedy Under One Roof.
The erstwhile Public Enemy member has enjoyed a second career as an unlikely TV star with his unscripted VH1 vehicles, Strange Love and Flavor of Love.
In Under One Roof, the former rapper plays an ex-con who moves in with his uptight brother and his family, wreaking havoc on their suburban idyll.
The half-hour show, from C to the B Productions and Qtopia Entertainment, is being filmed in Toronto with non-Writers Guild of America members and will premiere on MyNetworkTV stations this spring.
