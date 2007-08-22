MyNetworkTV Gets a Piece of NFL Network’s Pigskin

MyNetworkTV will get a piece of the pigskin this fall. The broadcaster signed a deal with the National Football League to carry NFL NetworkTotal Access Saturdays at 9 p.m. (ET) beginning Sept. 8.

The broadcast program will be a new version of NFL Network’s NFL Total Access. But like the original show, it will include highlights from the previous week’s games, preview the weekend’s upcoming action and tease segments from NFL Network’s top shows.

Former NFL MVP Marshall Faulk, 11-time Pro Bowler Rod Woodson and broadcaster Rich Eisen (who also hosts NFL Network’s Total Access) will anchor MyNetwork’s Total Access.

The deal is a win for both networks, with MyNetwork hopefully getting an infusion of the large football audience and NFL Network getting new viewers to sample its programming.

“The ability to show off the NFL Network’s insider access and unique content made this a great opportunity,” said Kim Williams, CEO of NFL Network “We are excited to be working with MyNetworkTV and look forward to delivering our passionate fans a sampling of what NFL Network is all about.”

NFL Network: Total Access will air each Saturday through Feb. 23 except Dec. 15, 22 and 29 due to NFL Network live games and Jan. 5 and 12 during the NFL Wild Card and Divisional Playoffs. In total, 20 original programs are scheduled as part of this special series.