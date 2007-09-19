MyNetworkTV Boasts Record Ratings Week
MyNetworkTV averaged 1.214 million total viewers the week of Sept. 10, its highest number since launching just over one year ago.
The network averaged 941,000 in households, also a record for MNT.
MNT has taken significant steps to revamp its programming, with original reality series, mixed martial arts and movies bolstering the lineup. Jail, the new reality series from Cops creator John Langley, brought in the most total viewers ever for an MNT series Sept. 11 with 1.917 million.
