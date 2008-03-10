myLifetime.com Performs a Gift Intervention
By B&C Staff
Trying to enliven its image with edgier fare, myLifetime.com will launch Gift Intervention, a Web series that lets the recipients of bad gifts confront the gift-giver and ask the what in the world they were thinking. Comedian Lizz Winstead will host.
Really horrible gifts include a tabletop hockey game given by a husband to his wife and a wedding gift that consisted of one bookend and a ceramic pig that doubles as a chalkboard
On March 25, myLifetime.com will premiere another Web series, Animal Tails, in which dogs and cats do their versions of classic movies including: When Hairy Met Shaggy (When Harry Met Sally), Casabarka (Casablanca), Catanic (Titanic), Kitty & Louise (Thelma & Louise), Ghosty (Ghost)and The Dogfather (The Godfather).
The network for women said its Web site attracts more than 2 million unique visitors per month and 38 million page views. It ventured into the original-Web-series business with That Magic Moment, in which real couples discussed the first time they had sex.
