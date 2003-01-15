Myers: War concerns could hurt ad economy

Jack Myers Report -- whose latest "Advertising Confidence Index" survey last

week pointed to a bullish 2003 ad-spending outlook -- raised the

possibility Wednesday that war and other concerns might burst that bubble, possibly

starting in 2004.

"Media companies should begin now to prepare for the possibility of a market

slowdown, if not a collapse, in the fourth quarter of 2004," Jack Myers said in

his newsletter.

He pointed to the possibilities of "war in the Middle East, war in North

Korea, domestic terrorism, continued slowdown in consumer confidence and

spending, sudden downdraft in the stock market [and] new disclosures of

corporate malfeasance."