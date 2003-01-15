Myers: War concerns could hurt ad economy
Jack Myers Report -- whose latest "Advertising Confidence Index" survey last
week pointed to a bullish 2003 ad-spending outlook -- raised the
possibility Wednesday that war and other concerns might burst that bubble, possibly
starting in 2004.
"Media companies should begin now to prepare for the possibility of a market
slowdown, if not a collapse, in the fourth quarter of 2004," Jack Myers said in
his newsletter.
He pointed to the possibilities of "war in the Middle East, war in North
Korea, domestic terrorism, continued slowdown in consumer confidence and
spending, sudden downdraft in the stock market [and] new disclosures of
corporate malfeasance."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.