Myers Upped at Discovery

Deborah Adler Myers has been promoted to GM of Science Channel and executive VP of programming for Discovery Emerging Networks.

Myers had been senior VP of programming for Discovery Emerging Networks since March, 2008, overseeing programming for Science Channel, Investigation Discovery and Military Channel and HD Theater.

She will continue overseeing those networks' programming strategies in her new role, while taking on expanded duties at Science.

At Science, Myers will lead development, production, scheduling, research, marketing and communications efforts, with direct responsibility for driving the revenue and ratings for the brand.

"Debbie is an exceptional leader who has created excitement for her brands through creative deal making, rapid and smart development and unbridled enthusiasm for the networks," said Clark Bunting, president and general manager, Discovery Emerging Networks, to whom Myers will continue to report. "In just one year, she has created great momentum, especially for Science Channel and Investigation Discovery, leading the charge as we unlock the full potential of these brands."