Myers: Upfronts `bullish but uncertain'

Jack Myers Reports has released its latest projections for the 2003-04

broadcast- and cable-network upfronts, describing them as "bullish but uncertain"

given the inability to predict the Iraq war's outcome, the possibility of

domestic terrorism and the shaky economy.

Myers suggested that the broadcast upfront could grow anywhere from 7 percent to

15 percent, to between $8.3 billion and $8.55 billion from last year's $8 billion (other

industry sources have estimated last year's broadcast upfront at closer to $8.3

billion), while cable could gain between 3 percent and 8 percent to the $4.9

billion to $5.3 billion range from the year-ago $4.6 billion.

Syndication could see an uptick of 5 percent to 10 percent to $2.1 billion or

$2.2 billion, he said, versus last year's $2 billion.

Those growth figures are contingent on the war ending by mid-May and the

economy returning to positive indicators later that month, Myers pointed

out.

As for the overall media economy for calendar-year 2003, Myers held his forecast steady at 2.8 percent.