Myers: NBC, CBS will lead upfront
In its latest analysis of the upcoming 2003-04 upfront
marketplace, Jack Myers Report projected that NBC will again amass the biggest dollar total with
$2.8 billion, up 3.7 percent from its year-ago $2.7 billion.
CBS will again be the runner-up, by JMR's estimate, racking up $2.1 billion,
or 10.5 percent more than its year-ago $1.9 billion tally.
According to the daily newsletter, Fox should generate $1.45 billion in the
coming upfront, 11.5 percent above last year's $1.3 billion take, while ABC's
ratings woes (although less severe than a year ago) will drag its total down 6.7
percent to $1.4 billion from $1.5 billion.
Cable's upfront -- which Myers projected at $5.35 billion, up 16 percent -- would
amount to nearly as much as the three top broadcast-network totals combined ($6.35
billion).
