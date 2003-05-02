Myers: NBC, CBS will lead upfront

In its latest analysis of the upcoming 2003-04 upfront

marketplace, Jack Myers Report projected that NBC will again amass the biggest dollar total with

$2.8 billion, up 3.7 percent from its year-ago $2.7 billion.

CBS will again be the runner-up, by JMR's estimate, racking up $2.1 billion,

or 10.5 percent more than its year-ago $1.9 billion tally.

According to the daily newsletter, Fox should generate $1.45 billion in the

coming upfront, 11.5 percent above last year's $1.3 billion take, while ABC's

ratings woes (although less severe than a year ago) will drag its total down 6.7

percent to $1.4 billion from $1.5 billion.

Cable's upfront -- which Myers projected at $5.35 billion, up 16 percent -- would

amount to nearly as much as the three top broadcast-network totals combined ($6.35

billion).