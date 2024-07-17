MyBundle Hires Former Ting Exec Michael Goldstein as Its First Chief Revenue Officer

MyBundle, an online platform connecting consumers, streaming services and broadband providers, has hired former Ting executive Michael Goldstein as its first chief revenue officer.
Goldstein previously served as CRO for the last 15 years at mid-sized ISP Ting, where he helped grow the company to more than 300,000 subscribers and more than $100 million in combined annual recurring revenue.
Also Read: MyBundle Claims Streaming Churn Cut in Half on Its SaaS Platform
In his role at MyBundle, Goldstein will oversee sales and marketing. He'll also be responsible for helping the company’s broadband partners grow their reach and revenue.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Jack Reid is a USC Annenberg Journalism major with experience reporting, producing and writing for Annenberg Media. He has also served as a video editor, showrunner and live-anchor during his time in the field.