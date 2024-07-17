MyBundle Hires Former Ting Exec Michael Goldstein as Its First Chief Revenue Officer

MyBundle, an online platform connecting consumers, streaming services and broadband providers, has hired former Ting executive Michael Goldstein as its first chief revenue officer.

(Image credit: MyBundle)

Goldstein previously served as CRO for the last 15 years at mid-sized ISP Ting, where he helped grow the company to more than 300,000 subscribers and more than $100 million in combined annual recurring revenue.

In his role at MyBundle, Goldstein will oversee sales and marketing. He'll also be responsible for helping the company’s broadband partners grow their reach and revenue.