MyBundle Claims Streaming Churn Cut in Half on Its SaaS Platform

MyBundle says its SaaS solution can cut churn in half for the streaming companies participating on its platform.

To prove its point, the Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. startup, which now counts 232 internet-service-provider partners, examined in March the churn behavior of 300 fiber broadband customers for Wisconsin ISP Norvado.

MyBundle used the same methodology employed by research company Antenna in February, which measured a weighted average of monthly churn over the course of the first year of subscriptions for top U.S. SVOD services including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Max, Discovery Plus, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Starz.

Antenna found that weighted average churn after one year for subscriptions not sold in bundles was 8.6%.

Examining the streaming purchasing behavior of 300 Noravdo broadband customers for the same nine SVOD services sold through MyBundle's credit-based bundling scheme, MyBundle found that the weighted average churn was only 4.3%.

Each of these Norado customers is given a $20-a-month streaming "credit" each month to purchase the streaming service of their choosing through the MyBundle streaming app market.

Speaking to Next TV, MyBundle co-founder and CEO Jason Cohen concedes the 300-user sample size is small. But unlike a survey, these are broadband consumers who have actually expressed a real-world purchasing choice, not survey participants that are merely implying an inclination.

"This isn’t a willingness-to-spend survey where people tell us how they think they're going to behave. This is actual purchasing and cancellation data," said Cohen, who hopes the data point will serve as an enticement for major streaming companies to collaborate with his startup.

MyBundle's software-as-a-solution tool is used by ISPs to help their broadband users stream video on their networks, providing recommendation tools and a market whereby services can be bundled at discount.

Instead of choosing which streaming services to bundle with its broadband plans, Norvado is one of numerous ISPs that offer monthly credits for its subscribers to sign up for SVODs through MyBundle.

Cohen said MyBundle tools are now accessible to 13 million high-speed internet customers through the company's 232 ISP partners. Fueled by the expansion of these services through BEAD and other factors, Cohen believes his company's revenue could grow as much as 5X in the coming few years.