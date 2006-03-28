My Network TV Nabs a "10"

Actress Bo Derek will join the cast of My Network TV's Secret Obsessions, which is the new name of the show previously titled Secrets. Derek will have a lead role as a fashion mogul in the new drama, which premieres Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

Derek is best-known for movie roles including 10, Bolero and Tarzan, the ApeMan. Her television work includes appearances on shows such as 7th Heaven and Still Standing.

Secret Obsessions is one of two shows from Twentieth Television that will premiere on My Network TV this fall. Along with Desire, Secret Obsessions will feature a 65-episode story arc of 60-minute episodes stripped each weekday over 13 weeks. A recap show will run on Saturdays.