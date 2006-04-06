My Network TV Jumps Into Upfronts

Add one more presentation for advertisers during upfront week.

Looking to brand itself as a full-fledged network, the fledgling Twentieth Television service My Network TV is planning a morning upfront presentation for Tuesday, May 16, to drum up interest and bring ad dollars to its new prime time program offerings.

Its initial 13-week prime time schedule consists of two stripped telenovelas, Desire and Secret Obsessions, airing six nights per week starting Sept. 5.

My Network TV will be vying for the attention of advertisers during a busy week in which the other networks unveil scores of new and returning shows for fall. ABC, CBS and NBC each have 22 hours of prime time to fill, while Fox has 15 and The CW 13 over six nights.

Both of the My Network TV series will feature a 65-episode story arc of 60-minute episodes, each lasting 13 weeks. Recaps will run on Saturdays.

It was recently announced that actress Bo Derek will join the cast of Secret Obsessions (formerly Secrets) in the lead role as a fashion mogul.