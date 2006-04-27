My Network TV Adds More Soaps

My Network TV has added three new prime time drama strips based on Spanish-language telenovelas to its roster, bringing the tally of those announced so far to five. It plans to produce four cycles of the 13-week dramas next season, with eight total slated.

The three new series in development are A Dangerous Love, Watch Over Me and Art of Betrayal. No decision has been made yet if they will air under the Desire or Secret Obsessions umbrella name, which both begin Sept. 5.

My Network TV has named former movie star Sean Young, along with actresses Maria Conchita Alonso and Dayanara Torres, to the roster. They will appear together Friday at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Young (No Way Out, Wall Street) is the second onetime film actress to sign on, with Bo Derek appearing in the inaugural Secret Obsessions: Fashion House. Young will appear in Art of Betrayal as a woman scorned who plots revenge when her husband abandons her and their two sons to marry another woman for money.

Alonso, who recently appeared in Desperate Housewives as Gabrielle’s (Eva Longoria) sexy up-to-no-good mother, Lucia, has been cast in A Dangerous Love, a story of the fierce rivalry between two families.

Torres, a former Miss Universe, stars in Watch Over Me, which centers on a love triangle.