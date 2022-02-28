‘My Brilliant Friend’ Season Three on HBO February 28

My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay premieres on HBO February 28. It is the third season of My Brilliant Friend, an Italian series based on the Elena Ferrante novel franchise. There are eight episodes.

My Brilliant Friend follows Elena Greco and her BFF, Raffaella Cerullo, who is known as Lila. The Naples girls met in school in 1950 and their story goes on to cover more than 60 years of their lives. It “explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s brilliant friend and–in a way–both her best friend and her worst enemy,” according to HBO.

The season picks up with Elena and Lila, both grown, in the 1970s. Lila left her husband and a comfortable life to work as a factory worker and raise her child, while Elena left the neighborhood to study in Pisa, and is now the author of a successful novel. Amidst their various uncertainties, the women remain united by their childhood bond.

Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace are in the cast.

My Brilliant Friend premiered in 2018. My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name began in 2020.

Rai Fiction and HBO Entertainment produce the series, which comes from Daniele Luchetti. The story and screenplays are by Elena Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo, Laura Paolucci and Saverio Costanzo. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur executive produce. Lorenzo Mieli produces for Fremantle, The Apartment and Wildside, and Domenico Procacci produces for Fandango. ■