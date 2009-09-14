‘My Boys' Renewed by TBS
TBS has renewed original series My Boys for a fourth season.
The series, from Pariah and Two Out Rally Productions in association with Sony, grew 11% in its 18-34 target audience. The show is about a group of 20-something's in Chicago.
TBS has committed two nine more episodes launching in 2010.
