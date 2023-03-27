MuxIP’s FASTHub Converts Broadcast Channels Into FASTs

Software company MuxIP said it will introduce FASTHub for Broadcast, cloud-based software that transitions broadcast channels into free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, at NAB Show in Las Vegas next month.

“The broadcast industry invented ad-supported content delivery, and it now has the opportunity to re-invent it through the unification of broadcast and FAST channel delivery,” MuxIP CEO Tom Link said. “We have worked closely with broadcasters and leading satellite operators that see FASTHub for Broadcast as a game-changer for extending broadcast distribution into FAST.”

MuxIP's clients include World Poker Tour, LOL Network, MTRSPT1, Roland Martin’s Black Star Network and Dooya Media.

Using patented processes, FAStHub for Broadcast provides a single workflow for ad-supported content that converts HLS streams into SRT to provision FAST channels.

“FASTHub for Broadcast unifies your workflow across FAST and broadcast,” Link said. “In real time, we insert 608/708s, SCTE 35 markers and convert SRT/CBR bit rates and out to any broadcast platform.” ■