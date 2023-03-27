MuxIP’s FASTHub Converts Broadcast Channels Into FASTs
Cloud-based software creates single workflow
Software company MuxIP said it will introduce FASTHub for Broadcast, cloud-based software that transitions broadcast channels into free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, at NAB Show in Las Vegas next month.
“The broadcast industry invented ad-supported content delivery, and it now has the opportunity to re-invent it through the unification of broadcast and FAST channel delivery,” MuxIP CEO Tom Link said. “We have worked closely with broadcasters and leading satellite operators that see FASTHub for Broadcast as a game-changer for extending broadcast distribution into FAST.”
MuxIP's clients include World Poker Tour, LOL Network, MTRSPT1, Roland Martin’s Black Star Network and Dooya Media.
Using patented processes, FAStHub for Broadcast provides a single workflow for ad-supported content that converts HLS streams into SRT to provision FAST channels.
“FASTHub for Broadcast unifies your workflow across FAST and broadcast,” Link said. “In real time, we insert 608/708s, SCTE 35 markers and convert SRT/CBR bit rates and out to any broadcast platform.” ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.