A Mutual Mission

Journalists don't trust the government. Government officials fear that

journalists would rather be first than right. That's a problem in getting

critical information to the public if terrorists attack a U.S. city again.

That was one of the myriad issues probed by TV and radio journalists and

government emergency-response officials at a seminar to find the best ways to

inform the public.

The seminar, "News and Terrorism: Communicating in a Crisis," was

organized by the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation, with support

from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Academies, to

focus journalists on the next crisis.

More important, the groups hope to break through the mistrust and

adversarial nature of the relationships between the media and government.

Department of Homeland Security Chief Tom Ridge told the group of about

100 journalists, government officials and professors in Chicago that, at a

moment of crisis, the media and government's mission is the same.

"We share a common goal to inform, whether that is threat intelligence

or critical life-saving information during or after an attack," Ridge said. But

he cautioned that the process requires "coordination, partnership and mutual

respect" among government officials, their PR managers and the reporters.

"The media makes their plans, the government makes their plans, but they

don't necessarily talk to each other," says RTNDF President Barbara Cochran.

RTNDF plans to stage the workshop in nine different cities over the next

year.

Unlike weather hazards that can usually be seen coming well ahead of

time, a terrorist attack comes in a flash—and can catch even experienced

journalists off guard. Moreover, after-effects could last well beyond the

explosion of a conventional bomb, complicating rescue—and news coverage.

Both sides emphasized that plans—and relationships—need attention

well in advance. TV journalists agreed that they need to prepare by opening

lines with federal and local officials. Stations need to emulate national

networks, lining up experts on such topics as chemical or biological attacks

well so that they can get instant guidance about the level of threat of an

attack.

Just knowing the right questions to ask can present the biggest

challenge. In a role-play exercise, told that a nuclear expert was on the phone

after a blast, Camille Edwards, news director of NBC O&O WMAQ, said she

would ask what precise questions she should pose to local officials.

More important, both sides need to deal with the natural suspicion

between government and the media. Government officials expressed concern that

reporters would go to air with panic-inducing mistakes. Journalists countered

that government officials are inclined to withhold sensitive information.

"It is an adversarial relationship, but in the best sense, where we get

the best out of each other," says Cate Cahan, interim news director of Chicago

public radio station WBEZ(FM).

Constant updating of coverage tactics is key. Cochran believes that,

after 9/11, many stations made elaborate preparations—from backup power to

bottled water—but too often, such crisis plans have gone stale.

Jim Scott, assignment director for Indianapolis CBS affiliate WISH,

gives his station's planning a low grade. But he and another manager attended

the workshop to help draft a new plan, one that will include having critical

information available outside the station's main offices in case access is cut

off in a crisis.

At the main session, ABC chief national security correspondent John

McWethy led a group of government officials and Chicago journalists through a

"ticking-clock" scenario: An explosion rocks the Chicago Board of Trade.

Thousands of panicky downtown workers rush to nearby TVs for news. What

newscasters tell them may determine if they flee downtown. Rumors sizzle that

the bomb was "dirty" with radioactive material. Workers' safest haven may be

their offices.

The journalists insisted they wouldn't go on the air with a rumor unless

it was confirmed by government officials. But government officials were

hesitant to alarm the public until they learned more.

As the scenario turned out, the bomb was dirty with relatively harmless

radioactive cesium. TV stations would have to explain to viewers that the

hazard level was fairly low.

Says Cahan, "It was thought-provoking on both sides."