Mutant X makes ratings splash

Tribune Entertainment's new action hour Mutant X moved strongly in its debut on Nielsen's national syndication chart.

Scoring a 3.3, for the week ending Oct. 14, Mutant X was second only to Entertainment Tonight Weekend (4.0, up 18% from last period), among all weekly hours.

Andromeda, also distributed by

Tribune, scored a 3.2, up 28% from last week's repeats.

However those marks were 26% below where Andromeda

was this time last year when it premiered.

Off-net rookie The Practice (2.7, down 7%) and veterans Stargate SG-1 (2.6, up 4%) and E.R. (2.5, up 14%) came next.

Rookies World's Wildest Police Chases (2.4, up 14%) and Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1.9, down 27% due largely to baseball play-off pre-emptions) rounded out the weeklies.

Elsewhere, Everybody Loves Raymond (4.5, up5%) continued to lead the rookie off-net sitcom pack.

It was trailed by King of the Hill (4.5, up 5%), Just Shoot Me (2.4, down 4%), The Steve Harvey Show (1.4, up 8%) and Mad TV (0.9, up 13%).

Likely losing time periods to some of the rookies, Frasier (2.9, down 17%) and 3rd Rock from the Sun (1.7, down 26%) fell to their worst weeks ever.

In rookie strip land, elimiDATE (1.2, up 9%) earned its best numbers yet.

It continues to beat other freshmen dating shows, including The 5th Wheel (1.0, flat), Shipmate (0.9, up 13%) and Rendez-View (0.9, up 13%). Crossing Over (1.8, flat) is tops among rookie talk shows, scoring higher than Ananda (1.2, up 20%), Iyanla (1.0, down 9%), The Other Half (1.0, flat), Card Sharks (0.9, up 13%) and Talk or Walk (0.7, flat). - Susanne Ault