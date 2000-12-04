MUTANT is a GO

Tribune Entertainment has given a green light to new weekly hour

Mutant X, based on the Marvel comic series, for a fall 2001 start. The show (a cast hasn't yet been assembled) has been cleared in 60% of the country, including the Tribune Broadcasting stations. Top-mar-ket outlets on board with two-year deals for

Mutant X, produced by Fireworks Entertainment in association with Marvel Entertainment and Tribune Entertainment, include KTLA Los Angeles, WPIX New York and WPHL Philadelphia.