MUTANT is a GO
Tribune Entertainment has given a green light to new weekly hour
Mutant X, based on the Marvel comic series, for a fall 2001 start. The show (a cast hasn't yet been assembled) has been cleared in 60% of the country, including the Tribune Broadcasting stations. Top-mar-ket outlets on board with two-year deals for
Mutant X, produced by Fireworks Entertainment in association with Marvel Entertainment and Tribune Entertainment, include KTLA Los Angeles, WPIX New York and WPHL Philadelphia.
