A Must See special from NBC

As part of the network's 75th anniversary, NBC is developing a

two-hour 'Must See TV' special.

The special, entitled 20 Years of Must See TV, will celebrate NBC's

Thursday dominance dating back to the early 1980s.

It will include behind-the-scenes looks and interviews with stars from series

like TheCosby Show, Cheers, Family Ties, Hill

Street Blues, Seinfeld and Friends.

Gay Rosenthal, who is best known for her work on VH1's Behind the

Music, is the executive producer.

NBC will celebrate its 75th season during the upcoming May sweeps

with a handful of specials, including a Saturday Night Live event, a

Cosby Show retrospective and a Bob Hope special.