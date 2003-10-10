Musicians: Ownership Fight Not All About TV

Afraid that Washington’s media-ownership debate focuses too much on TV, 10 musicians groups penned a "joint statement on current issues in radio" to bring some of the attention back to radio.

Their aim is to remind policymakers that the backlash against rapid radio consolidation, payola from record labels and blacklisting of musicians that don’t sign with station groups’ concert subsidiaries helped to spark the ownership debate in the first place.

"Many of the problems caused or exacerbated by radio consolidation have yet to be resolved," the groups said in a statement delivered to Congress and the Federal Communications Commission Wednesday. "The leverage and control exerted by radio-group owners that are also vertically integrated companies has continued to increase." Signers include the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Future of Music Coalition.

The statement was also timed to precede an Oct. 12 Eagles/Dixie Chicks concert in Washington, D.C., benefiting the Recording Artists Coalition, as well as upcoming FCC field hearings on broadcast localism and a Nov. 7-9 anti-consolidation conference at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.