Music TV Telethon Planned

The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young and Kanye West are among the artists who have signed up to perform as part of an MTV/VH1 telethon to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Saturday Sept 10 is the date for the  ReAct Now: Music + Relief special, which will air live on MTV, VH1 and CMT.