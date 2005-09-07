Music TV Telethon Planned
The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Neil Young and Kanye West are among the artists who have signed up to perform as part of an MTV/VH1 telethon to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Saturday Sept 10 is the date for the ReAct Now: Music + Relief special, which will air live on MTV, VH1 and CMT.
