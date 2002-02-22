Music Choice taps alliance
Music Choice, the digital-music service offered on DirecTV Inc. and to
digital-cable subscribers in the United States, has chosen Alliance Entertainment Corp. to
handle CD distribution and fulfillment.
DirecTV customers can purchase CDs by artists and songs heard on the
Music Choice service, and the company will begin offering the same functionality
to cable customers beginning in the third quarter of this
year.
