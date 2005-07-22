Music Choice Chooses VOD

Digital-cable music service Music Choice is looking to dominate the space for for on-demand music videos.

The company penned a deal with TVN Entertainment, a provider of on-demand television programming, management and delivery systems, to provide VOD-related services like encoding, distribution and asset management for a new service to be launched later this year. One thing that made TVN attractive was its TVNow, a rapid-turnaround facility that will help Music Choice prepare new music videos, in-studio performances, interviews and concert footage.Music Choice's VOD offering is slated to hit Comcast cable systems by year end.