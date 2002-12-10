Music awards disappoint Fox

Monday night's Fox broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards was the

leader in disappointment, at least, for the network.

According to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings, the awards show grabbed just a 5.5

rating/8 share, which was also Fox's average for the night.

The awards show was way, way (make that 20 percent) off from last year's telecast of

the show, which aired a week earlier than this year's broadcast.

In the fast nationals, the night belonged to ABC, largely based on its

Monday Night Football ratings (10.3/16), which helped give the network

9.2/14 for the night.

This customary caution: The final ratings are often different from Nielsen

fast nationals, particularly for live events.

CBS was close behind ABC with a 9.0/14. The network was helped by a new

episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, which scored a 12.3/18, up 23 percent from a

rerun CBS aired the week before.

NBC was third, but Fear Factor (8.1/13) and Third Watch

(8.5/12) continued strong.