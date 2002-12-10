Music awards disappoint Fox
Monday night's Fox broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards was the
leader in disappointment, at least, for the network.
According to Nielsen Media Research fast national ratings, the awards show grabbed just a 5.5
rating/8 share, which was also Fox's average for the night.
The awards show was way, way (make that 20 percent) off from last year's telecast of
the show, which aired a week earlier than this year's broadcast.
In the fast nationals, the night belonged to ABC, largely based on its
Monday Night Football ratings (10.3/16), which helped give the network
9.2/14 for the night.
This customary caution: The final ratings are often different from Nielsen
fast nationals, particularly for live events.
CBS was close behind ABC with a 9.0/14. The network was helped by a new
episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, which scored a 12.3/18, up 23 percent from a
rerun CBS aired the week before.
NBC was third, but Fear Factor (8.1/13) and Third Watch
(8.5/12) continued strong.
