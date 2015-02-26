Musial Named WBBZ Buffalo GM

Chris Musial has been named VP and general manager of independent WBBZ Buffalo, where he’s been consulting. Musial had been general manager of LIN's WIVB-WNLO, a CBS-CW duopoly, until mid-2013.

“Chris and our VP of sales Ed Bassler worked together for many years at Channel 4 and 23. I know that their dynamic together will continue to help WBBZ-TV grow,” said Phil Arno, owner. “In addition, Chris will continue to work with every member of the WBBZ-TV team to make Your Hometown Me-TV Station the best it can be.”

Owned by ITV of Buffalo, WBBZ is affiliated with Me-TV.

“During the past five months I have had the privilege to work with, and learn from, some of the most dedicated professionals in Western New York,” Musial said. “I am excited to be joining an enthusiastic group of broadcasters at WBBZ who believe in local television, and I look forward to serving our viewers and station growth through future projects.”

Musial was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame last year.