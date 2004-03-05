Museum of TV & Radio Gets Raw

The Museum of Television & Radio is diving into the ring with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

WWE has donated footage to the museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of major mat event WrestleMania. The shows, originally pay-per-view, recap the evolution of WrestleMania since its inception in 1985.

Coinciding with "WrestleMania Week" events throughout New York, museum visitors in the Big Apple can screen highlights March 11 to 14. Footage in the New York and Los Angeles museum locations will remain available to visitors permanently.

Programs include classic stars such as Hulk Hogan and the late Andre the Giant, as well as featured guests like Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Rivers, and Muhammad Ali.