Museum of Television and Radio Taps Brotman

After what Museum of Television and Radio chairman Frank Bennack Jr. described as an "exhaustive" search, Stuart Brotman has been tapped as president, effective March 1.

Brotman succeeds Robert Batscha, who headed the museum for over two decades until is death in July 2003.

Brotman had been head of his own consulting firm, Stuart N. Brotman Communications, based in Lexington, Mass. In addition, he has been a media educator and writer. He was the first Harvard Law faculty member to teach telecommunications and its first research fellow in entertainment and media law.

From 1978-81, Brotman served as special assistant to the President’s principal communications policy adviser at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in Washington.

"I have great passion for television and radio, which play such a central role in all of our lives," said Brotman. "The Museum continues to be the premier trust of television and radio’s heritage and a place for all of us to commemorate and celebrate how these media convey artistic excellence, historic significance, and social impact."

The museum was launched in 1976 by CBS founder William Paley to preserve and collect radio and TV programs and ads for the general public and scholars. In addition to various screenings, exhibitions and seminars, the New York-based museum is home to over 100,000 programs and ads.