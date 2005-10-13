Museum Names New Board Members

The Museum of Television & Radio in Los Angeles has named two new members to its board of governors: Will Mesdag, managing partner of Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC, an investment management firm, and attorney Scott R. Singer, a principal who leads Deloitte 's national media and entertainment practice.

Mesdag has been an advocate for cultural institutions around Los Angeles, while Singer will play an important role in assisting the museum with both its programmatic and financial goals, said Barbara Dixon, VP and director of the museum.