Murray To Help Letterman Celebrate 25 Years

David Letterman will mix the old and the new when he marks 25 years in late-night television with his broadcast this Thursday night.

Letterman’s first guest will be actor Bill Murray, who was the first guest on Letterman’s first Late Night back on February 1, 1982. Murray also was Letterman’s first guest when he moved over to the Late Show on CBS on August 30, 1993.

Letterman’s second announced guest will be NBA basketball star LeBron James.