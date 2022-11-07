Murray Bartlett, Kelly Rowland, Daniel Dae Kim Suit Up for CBS Pickleball Special

Eight celebrity teams will compete in pickleball in the CBS special Pickled, on November 17. The celebs include Sugar Ray Leonard, Murray Bartlett, Tig Notaro and Daniel Dae Kim.

Stephen Colbert hosts.

Bartlett, who starred in season one of The White Lotus, teams up with Kelly Rowland, formerly of Destiny’s Child, on the team Dink Floyd.

Comedienne Notaro and a “Mystery Player” represent the team Party Til You Cuke.

Actress June Diane Raphael and actor Paul Scheer are the Paddle Snakes, and actor Jamie Camil and Aisha Tyler, former co-host on The Talk, are Take This Lob and Shove It.

Leonard pairs up with Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the Harry Potter movies, on The Volley Ranchers and actors Luis Guzman and Daniel Dae Kim are Daniel Dae Luis.

The Neighborhood star Max Greenfield and country singer Jimmie Allen are playing for Dill-I-Am, and singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley and The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan are playing for When Harry Net Rally.

Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die and CBS are teaming with Comic Relief on the special. ■