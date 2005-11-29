Murphy Out, Hartman In at CBS Evening News

New CBS News President Sean McManus is making another change in the top executive ranks at the news division, tapping veteran 60 Minutes producer Rome Hartman to replace Jim Murphy as executive producer of CBS Evening News.

Murphy, a highly regarded news veteran, led the newscast for six years, the longest tenure for a CBS Evening News producer in the show’s 50-year run. Recently, he guided the news through a difficult transition after former anchor Dan Rather resigned earlier this year and veteran Bob Schieffer took over on an interim basis in the wake of an ill-fated 60 Minutes report on President George W. Bush’s service in the Texas Air National Guard.

CBS says that McManus and Murphy are discussing a future role at the network, but did not offer more specifics.

Earlier this month, the former No. 2 executive at CBS News, Senior VP Marcy McGinnis, exited, making room for McManus to select his own top lieutenant.

Hartman, a 22-year CBS News veteran, will report to McManus and also serve as an advisor on other aspects, such as deployment of correspondents and talent recruiting. Most recently, Hartman was Lesley Stahl’s producer on 60 Minutes, a position he held since 1991. He also was a senior producer on now-cancelled 60 Minutes II. Previously, Hartman was the senior producer for the evening news in Washington D.C. and also has been White House producer.