Murphy joins PBS
Patricia Murphy, communications director for Sen. Max Cleland (D-Ga.) --
who was defeated in November by Republican Saxby Chambliss -- has joined PBS in
Alexandria, Va., as director, corporate communications and speechwriter.
"Patricia's communications skills and Capitol Hill experience will be
important assets to PBS," vice president of media relations Lee Sloan said.
"There is no time more important than now for us to convey the value of our
mission to key audiences and decision-makers," Sloan added.
Noncommercial stations are fighting to preserve funding for general
operations, as well as the conversion to digital TV.
