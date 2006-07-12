Murphy Gets NAB's Sherman Award

Pioneering female TV executive Elizabeth Murphy, President of Morgan Murphy Stations, has been tapped to receive the NAB's Chuck E. Sherman Television Leadership Award.

Murphy was the first woman on the CBS affiliate board and one of the first on the NAB board.

She is also being honored for her advocacy of free press in Russia and China.

Murphy also chairs the board of the Association for Maximum Service Television, broadcasters' spectrum Watchdog on the Potomac.

The award, which will be given out at the NAB's Small Market meeting in San Diego Sept. 14, honors the late Chuck Sherman, former executive VP of TV for NAB and president of the NAB Education Foundation. It is for "lifelong leadership, service and commitment to local television in smaller markets.