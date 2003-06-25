Murphy comes over to UPN
Maggie Murphy has been named UPN's senior vice president of drama
development, coming to the network from Regency Television, where she was senior
VP of programming.
"As we become more aggressive in our pursuit of high-quality entertainment
and top-level talent, Maggie's abilities and reputation as a skilled developer
perfectly fit our objectives and goals for the future of UPN," said Dawn
Ostroff, UPN's president of entertainment.
Murphy was a founding executive of Regency, and she has been there since 1998.
While at the production company, she oversaw development of such TV series as
Roswell, John Doe and the upcoming Wonderfalls, which Fox
has ordered for midseason.
Prior to Regency, Murphy had been a development executive at David E. Kelly
Productions since 1995, where worked on The Practice and Ally
McBeal.
She came to Kelly from Twentieth Century Fox, where Kelly's company is
housed.
