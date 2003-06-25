Murphy comes over to UPN

Maggie Murphy has been named UPN's senior vice president of drama

development, coming to the network from Regency Television, where she was senior

VP of programming.

"As we become more aggressive in our pursuit of high-quality entertainment

and top-level talent, Maggie's abilities and reputation as a skilled developer

perfectly fit our objectives and goals for the future of UPN," said Dawn

Ostroff, UPN's president of entertainment.

Murphy was a founding executive of Regency, and she has been there since 1998.

While at the production company, she oversaw development of such TV series as

Roswell, John Doe and the upcoming Wonderfalls, which Fox

has ordered for midseason.

Prior to Regency, Murphy had been a development executive at David E. Kelly

Productions since 1995, where worked on The Practice and Ally

McBeal.

She came to Kelly from Twentieth Century Fox, where Kelly's company is

housed.