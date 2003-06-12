Muris: Let's squash deceptive diet ads
Federal Trade Commission chairman Timothy Muris is asking the National
Association of Broadcasters to dissuade member radio and TV stations from airing
deceptive weight-loss ads.
Muris met with the NAB's joint board Thursday to discuss his agency's attempt
to stop deceptive advertisements for weight-loss products.
Muris claimed that fraudulent ads for weight-loss products are airing more
frequently, and broadcasters can help to rein them in.
