Murdochs Send Note to Staffers About ‘Potential Transaction’

Amid reports that a deal to sell assets to The Walt Disney Co. is likely to be announced next week, the Murdochs who run 21st Century Fox sent an email to staffers, acknowledging the “unease” they’re feeling.

The message, from CEO James Murdoch and co-executive chairs Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch, said the execs can’t comment on market speculation and headlines about a “potential transaction.”

“We do want to address the impact we know this is having on all of you," the note said. "Uncertainty always breeds unease. In every way, our focus is on our businesses and on the welfare of all our colleagues."



Following is the full text of the email:

DEAR COLLEAGUES,

We want to address the headlines about us possibly talking to other companies about a potential transaction.

While we can’t comment on market speculation, we do want to address the impact we know this is having on all of you. Uncertainty always breeds unease. In every way, our focus is on our businesses and on the welfare of all our colleagues.

All of you have worked hard to build and nurture a remarkable company through your hard work, loyalty and creativity. For this we are truly grateful.

Best,

Rupert, Lachlan, James



