James Murdoch Seen As Possible Disney CEO—Report

If the Walt Disney Co. and 21st Century Fox work out their deal to sell asset to Disney for stock, James Murdoch could become a potential successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Iger has pushed back his retirement date several times and some previous heirs apparent have been ushered out of the entertainment company. Iger is currently schedule to retire in 2019.

James Murdoch is the younger son of 21st Century Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch. According to a report in the Financial Times, James Murdoch is likely to take a senior executive role with Disney because of his knowledge of the Fox assets and the global TV market. According to people briefed on the talks, James Murdoch has been suggested as a potential successor to Iger, the FT said.



James Murdoch became CEO, succeeding his father two years ago. His brother Lachlan was named co-executive chairman along with Rupert Murdoch.



James Murdoch declined to address speculation about the deal during an investor conference Tuesday.

The deal being discussed would have Disney acquire from Fox movie and TV studios, cable channels, international businesses and regional sports network in the U.S. in a stock deal worth about $60 billion.

Comcast is also discussing assets from Fox, according to reports.