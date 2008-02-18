Murdoch's Daughter Buys Reveille

U.K.-based producer Shine has acquired Reveille, the production company founded by NBC Co-Chairman of Entertainment Ben Silverman.

Shine is owned by News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch's daughter, Elisabeth, who founded the firm in 2001. The new company's distribution arm will be rebranded as Shine Reveille.

Silverman founded Reveille in 2002, and it developed hits like The Office, Ugly Betty and the new American Gladiators. Silverman left the company to join NBC last year.

With the acquisition Shine Reveille will become one of the biggest TV producers in Great Britain. Terms were not disclosed.