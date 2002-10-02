Murdoch talks up Telepiu

News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch devoted most of his presentation at

Tuesday's Goldman Sachs & Co. Communicopia media conference highlighting the

potential of an Italian satellite-TV service, Telepiu, which the company has

just agreed to buy from Vivendi Universal.

But when asked about his U.S.

satellite-TV strategy, Murdoch insisted that he didn't have one.

'We closed the book on it,' he said, when News Corp. lost out to EchoStar

Communications Corp. in a bid for DirecTV Inc.

And if that deal falls through or gets killed by government regulators? If

General Motors Corp. comes knocking on his door, Murdoch said, 'We'd look at it

very, very carefully, even more carefully then before.'

But he positively ruled out starting up a U.S. satellite service from

scratch. 'That makes no sense at all,' he added.