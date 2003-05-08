Murdoch pledges not to go nuts

No one has accused Rupert Murdoch of insanity, and the News Corp. chairman

insisted Thursday that he would have to be crazy to use control of DirecTV Inc. to hammer

competing TV distributors and programmers, as his critics have predicted.

"It would be madness," he told the House Judiciary Committee during a hearing

on plans to acquire control of the satellite broadcaster.

Denying rival direct-broadcast satellite provider EchoStar Communications Corp. Fox owned-and-operated stations, for example, would cost him

$400 million in annual ad revenue, he said.

"As a programmer, News Corp.'s business model is predicated on achieving

widest possible distribution for our programming in order to maximize

advertising revenue and subscriber fees," he added. "Any diminution in

distribution reduces our ability to maximize profit from that programming. It

makes no business sense for either party to do anything to limit our potential

customer base or our programming possibilities."

As for predictions that he will jack up the cost of Fox News Channel to $2 per

subscriber, he said cable systems and EchoStar would have sufficient power to

reject his programming if charges are too high for customers to stomach.

"I don't think it's as easy at that," Murdoch said. "There are many customers

who enjoy many kinds of things" and don't view Fox programming as so essential

that they'll pay any price.

Also, DirecTV has only 12 million viewers, not enough to support a channel on

its own.

As a condition for government approval of his $6.6 billion bid to gain a 30

percent stake and voting control of DirecTV, Murdoch has pledged not to

discriminate against rival distributors and programmers.

His promise isn't swaying critics.

"You haven't done much to alleviate my concerns," said Rep. Rick Boucher

(D-Va.), after Murdoch rejected his calls to keep the nondiscrimination

condition even if cable-nondiscrimination rules one day expire and to waive

retransmission fees for Fox O&Os.