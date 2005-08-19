Murdoch Names News Corp.'s Australia Chief

News Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch has named a successor to run the company's Australian newspaper and media operations, a position recently resigned by Murdoch's son, Lachlan.

John Hartigan will become chairman of the News Limited division on Sept. 1.

The appointment of Hartigan, News Ltd.'s chief executive and a former tabloid newspaper editor, will be effective Sept. 1.

Lachlan Murdoch announced his resignation late last month, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family. He left posts as News Corp.'s deputy chief operations officer, chairman of Fox's TV station group and chairman of the New York Post, though he will remain on the News Corp. board.

Earlier this week, Fox News Channel Chairman Roger Ailes was announced as Lachlan Murdoch's replacement in the station group position.