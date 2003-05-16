Murdoch gives McCain reprise on DirecTV
News Corp.'s Rupert Mudoch returns to Capitol Hill for the second
time in two weeks Thursday, this time to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee.
Panel chairman John McCain (R-Ariz.) requested that Murdoch defend his bid to acquire
control of DirecTV Inc. and the industry's bid for more deregulation of
media-ownership rules.
McCain denied the request of committee Democrats to haul in Federal
Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell and other agency commissioners
to give details on the commission's deregulation plan.
The FCC vote is scheduled for June 2.
Murdoch testified on his DirecTV bid before the House Judiciary Committee May
8.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.