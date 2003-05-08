Murdoch defends DBS deal on Hill
News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch will try to justify his pending deal to acquire
control of DirecTV Inc. Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on
competitiveness in the multichannel market.
Also testifying will be Kevin Arquit, former competition director, Federal
Trade Commission; Neal Schnog, vice chairman, American Cable Association, and
Gene Kimmelman, Washington director, Consumers Union.
