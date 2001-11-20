Murdoch is a daddy at 70

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is a father again at age 70, following the birth of daughter Grace Helen Monday evening, a spokesman told Reuters Tuesday.

The baby's mother is the former Wendi Deng, 33, whom Murdoch married two years ago. The baby, the fifth child for the chairman of News Corp, weighed nine pounds and was born in an undisclosed private hospital in New York City, said spokesman Howard Rubenstein.

Wendi Murdoch, a former News Corp. executive, is the media baron's third wife. The couple married after Murdoch divorced his second wife, Anna, following 31 years or marriage.

Murdoch has four adult children -- Prudence, Elisabeth, Lachlan and James. Both sons are on the board of News Corp. and run various aspects of the businesses, while Elisabeth runs her own television and film production company.

Murdoch also has a number of grandchildren.